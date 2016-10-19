Juve-bound Bentancur received Madrid, United and Milan approaches
Rodrigo Bentancur is set to join Juventus, but has also been the subject of interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and AC Milan.
Juventus-bound Rodrigo Bentancur received approaches from Real Madrid, Manchester United and AC Milan, Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici has revealed.
The Serie A champions' CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed last month that Juve were set to sign the 19-year-old midfielder.
As part of the deal to send Carlos Tevez back to Boca, Juve were given first option to sign Uruguayan Bentancur.
"It is already signed. When I was in Switzerland recently Juventus informed me that that they were going to activate the option so I will travel to Turin soon in order to complete the deal," Angelici told TyC Sports.
"I think it's very good business for Boca. Juventus will pay €7.5m for 50 per cent of his rights.
"He must have something because there were a lot of clubs interested. Real Madrid made a proposal, Manchester [United] also came and Milan made a €14m formal offer to sign him."
