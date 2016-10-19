Juve-bound Bentancur received Madrid, United and Milan approaches

Juventus-bound Rodrigo Bentancur received approaches from Real Madrid, Manchester United and AC Milan, Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici has revealed.

The Serie A champions' CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed last month that Juve were set to sign the 19-year-old midfielder.

As part of the deal to send Carlos Tevez back to Boca, Juve were given first option to sign Uruguayan Bentancur.

"It is already signed. When I was in Switzerland recently Juventus informed me that that they were going to activate the option so I will travel to Turin soon in order to complete the deal," Angelici told TyC Sports.

"I think it's very good business for Boca. Juventus will pay €7.5m for 50 per cent of his rights.

"He must have something because there were a lot of clubs interested. Real Madrid made a proposal, Manchester [United] also came and Milan made a €14m formal offer to sign him."