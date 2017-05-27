Kane beats Kante to PFA Fans' Player of the Season prize

Harry Kane has won the PFA Fans' Premier League Player of the Season prize ahead of Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard.

The Tottenham striker, who won the Golden Boot after scoring 29 goals in the top flight, finished top of the public poll with 16,378 votes.

Kante, who won the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the Football Writers' Association prize for 2017, finished second on 13,515 votes.

Hazard came third on 8,412 votes, ahead of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez (6,727), Spurs midfielder Dele Alli (3,507) and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku (955).

The top six were chosen by a panel comprising past Premier League stars Paul Merson and Peter Beagrie, as well as Mike Riley, general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials, and Football Supporters' Federation chairman Malcolm Clarke.

More than 49,000 votes were then cast in a public ballot to decide the winner.