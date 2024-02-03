Kylian Mbappe 'has decided to join Real Madrid' from Paris Saint-Germain: report

Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and sign for Real Madrid, according to a fresh report in the French capital.

Mbappe was close to joining Madrid in 2022, but changed his mind at the last minute and penned a new deal with the Parisian outfit.

But that two-year agreement ends this summer and the France forward has so far been unwilling to discuss a new deal with PSG.

"I still haven't made a decision," Mbappe said in January when asked about his future after PSG beat Toulouse to win the Trophee des Champions.

"But in any case, with the agreement I made with the president this summer, whatever my decision we managed to protect all the parties. And to preserve the serenity of the club for the challenges to come, which is the most important thing. When will I decide? I don't know.

"In 2022, I waited because I didn't know until May. If I know what I'm going to do, I'm not going to hang around. That does not make any sense. But like I said, the most important thing is to win trophies. The team and the group are looking towards that. My situation, no one talks about it within the club. I just want to help win trophies, like I did today."

But according to Le Parisien, Mbappe has now made his mind up to leave PSG and join Real at the end of the current campaign.

Mbappe, who turned 25 in December, has scored an amazing 241 goals in 288 appearances since joining PSG from Monaco in 2017.

A World Cup winner in 2018, Mbappe signed initially on loan before completing a €180 million move the following summer. Unless he signs a new deal with PSG, he will leave for free this time around.

