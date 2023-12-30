Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool circle as Real Madrid 'prepare final bid' for PSG forward

Real Madrid are preparing to make a final bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé over the coming weeks and are expected to start looking elsewhere if the 25-year-old doesn't accept their offer by mid-January.

Carlo Ancelotti's side came close to signing Mbappé in summer 2022 before he penned a new agreement with PSG, and are reportedly preparing the same terms for a January offer.

As of New Year’s Day Mbappé will have entered the final six months of his contract, meaning clubs outside of Ligue 1 can negotiate a free transfer on a pre-contract agreement.

The Athletic report that after failing to land the Frenchman’s signature 18 months ago, Real have made it clear that Mbappé must commit to the club before they begin looking elsewhere in mid-January.

They are hampered, however, by the cost of works at the Santiago Bernabéu limiting their spending power and are keen to maintain harmony in the dressing room, something Mbappé's sky-high wages could affect.

Having scored 21 goals from 22 games so far this season, Mbappé has plenty of options at his disposal. Another prominent club in the race for his signature is Liverpool, with Jürgen Klopp's side still amongst the frontrunners.

They have held a relationship since the Reds attempted to sign Mbappé from Monaco, and he would make a fitting replacement for Mohamed Salah should the Egyptian leave Anfield in the coming years.

Other potential moves include a big-money deal with Saudi Arabia, Chelsea, or, of course, staying at PSG, who signed him in 2017.

The Parisians next play on January 3rd at home to Toulouse.

More transfer stories

Liverpool could move for wonderkid winger as Mohamed Salah cover during AFCON

Tottenham reportedly in talks with South American superstar over January transfer

Chelsea 'close' to first January signing, but fans will have to wait seven months to see him play