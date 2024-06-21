Kylian Mbappe proves how important he is to France through this one stat

By
published

Kylian Mbappe is France’s ever-dependable star man, but this stat shows just how important he is to Didier Deschamps’ side

Kylian Mbappe on the sidelines for the Netherlands v France at Euro 2024 (Getty Images)
Kylian Mbappe cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines at the Leipzig Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe’s presence was missed for France in their stalemate with the Netherlands in their Friday night Group D match-up at the Leipzig Stadium and it’s not the first time Les Bleus have found themselves in this scenario.

The 23-year-old sat out of his nation’s second group game having suffered a broken nose when he clattered into the shoulder of Austria centre-back Kevin Danso in his side’s opening-game victory.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Isaac Stacey Stronge