WATCH: BBC pundits slam three problems with Euro 2024's most controversial decision so far

By
published

Netherland winger Xavi Simons thought he had given his side a late lead against France, but the English officiating team had other ideas

Xavi Simons
Xavi Simons saw his goal ruled out in the second half (Image credit: Getty Images)

Friday evening’s Euro 2024 Group D clash between France and the Netherlands saw the competition’s most controversial refereeing moment so far, with two English officials at the heart of it.

The two European heavyweights would end up playing out what was largely an uninspiring clash in Leipzig that ended up as the first goalless European Championship draw since England and Scotland’s blank at Euro 2020. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.