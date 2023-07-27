Kylian Mbappe? Real Madrid's squad is complete, says Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti claims Los Blancos' squad is 'fine' and 'complete', even if long-time target Kylian Mbappe does not arrive this summer.

Mbappe has one year left on his contract at PSG after snubbing Real Madrid and signing a two-year extension with the French champions last year, but has been strongly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu again after Karim Benzema moved to Saudi Arabia.

"The squad is fine," Ancelotti said on Wednesday night. "We won't have problems with the squad. A problem would be having a squad without quality. The squad is great. It's complete."

The Italian was also asked specifically about Mbappe, but simply said: "Next question."

Mbappe has been frozen out by PSG and has been training with the reserve squad in a standoff with the Parisian club over his future.

PSG have accepted an enormous €300 miliion (£259m) bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, but Mbappe has made no secret that he wants to play for Real and is expected to see out his contract before moving to Spain next summer.

Following Benzema's exit, Madrid have been experimenting with a a 4-4-2 formation featuring Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in attack.

Joselu, a summer signing from Espanyol, is currently Los Blancos' only recognised centre-forward.

