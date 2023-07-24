Al-Hilal aim to seal Kylian Mbappe transfer by OBLITERATING world record
Kylian Mbappe is out of contract at PSG next summer – and the Ligue 1 champions do not want to lose the France superstar for free
Kylian Mbappe is the subject of an extraordinary world-record bid from Al-Hilal, as PSG look to sell their man.
Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain want to offload the France superstar, 24, amid concerns that he has an agreement to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.
And the race to sign the 2018 World Cup winner this summer may be over before it has truly begun, given the figures being touted.
PA Media report that Al-Hilal – one of four Saudi clubs recently privatised by the Gulf kingdom – have tabled a whopping €300m (£259.3m) offer for Mbappe, who Transfermarkt currently value at €180m (£155.5m).
Such a fee would absolutely smash the previous world transfer record of €222m (£198m) – which PSG paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, sixth months before making Mbappe’s loan move from Monaco permanent for €180m (£165.7m).
Were Mbappe to join Al-Hilal, it would represent by far the biggest coup for Saudi Arabia so far, eclipsing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al-Nassr back in January.
Among the big names to head to the Saudi Pro League this summer are Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante – who have both joined champions Al-Ittihad – and Roberto Firmino – who has signed for Al-Ahli – as well as Steven Gerrard, who has taken over as manager of Al-Ettifaq – where he’s about to be reunited with former Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson.
Al-Hilal’s approach for Mbappe is said to include the possibility of a one-year deal, allowing him to sign for Real at the end of next season.
Chelsea and, remarkably, Tottenham have also been linked with Mbappe – who has been left out of PSG’s squad for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea as the club try to resolve his future.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others.
