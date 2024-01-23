Kylian Mbappe makes unconventional demand a 'deal breaker' in negotiations with Real Madrid and Liverpool: report

Kylian Mbappe has let clubs chasing his signature know of a bizarre clause he wants inserted into his contract, ahead of any potential summer move.

At various stages PSG, Real Madrid and Liverpool have all emerged as the frontrunners in negotiations for Mbappe, with the French star's contract expiring in the summer. From this month, the 25-year-old has been able to speak to clubs outside of France, but a conclusion doesn't look like nearing anytime soon.

Indeed, negotiations seem far from straightforward, with salary offers astronomical and competition rife. The latest detail to emerge from Mbappe's demands, though, highlights further complications with reaching an agreement.

According to Caught Offside, Kylian Mbappe has demanded he play at both Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympic Games this summer, which is reportedly a deal breaker in any potential move.

With France heavily favoured to reach the final at the Euros on July 14, and football at the Olympics taking place from July 24 until August 9, Mbappe would therefore miss all of pre-season with any of the teams he does eventually decide to join.

When post-tournament rest is factored in, it's likely the Frenchman won't be available until the end of August - by which point the 2024/25 season is already well underway.

As a result, there's a reluctance from Real Madrid and sides in the Premier League to pay Mbappe's substantial wages in a period when he's not even at the club. PSG, though, have told him he'll be allowed to play in both tournaments if he renews his contract at the Parc des Princes.

The report suggests that Mbappe definitely won't sign for a team that denies him the opportunity to play at both the Euros and Olympics, potentially suggesting he is edging closer to stay in the French capital.

However, Mbappe could ultimately decide not to make any decision at all, instead waiting until after the Olympics are complete before signing for a club. Though unconventional, this would allow him to fulfil his desire of playing at a home Games while still being able to choose any team he wants.

