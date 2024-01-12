Liverpool 'in contact' with Kylian Mbappe over sensational summer move: report

Liverpool could look to complete their most famous signing of all time, with negotiations currently underway with Kylian Mbappe.

French outlet L'Equipe is reporting that Liverpool are already "in contact" with Kylian Mbappe over a potential summer move, after it emerged the Frenchman didn't want to give in to Real Madrid's demands.

Real Madrid had previously made Mbappe a contract proposal to join them in the summer, stipulating that the offer only stood until mid-January. Perturbed by the deadline placed on him, and the fact that Real Madrid's offer is less lucrative than what they presented to him in 2022, Mbappe has instead started edging closer to a Premier League move.

Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

And it seems Liverpool are now the frontrunners in negotiations, with the Reds already discussing a potential deal with the Frenchman and his representatives.

The L'Equipe report suggests that that contact comes between Jurgen Klopp and Kylian Mbappe themselves, with the pair having held a relationship for a number of years now. While Klopp obviously admires the 25-year-old, the respect is mutual and suggests that Mbappe would relish the opportunity to play for the German manager in the future.

Into the final six months of his PSG contract, Mbappe is now allowed to start talking to clubs outside of France about a summer move - with the prospect of signing a pre-contract agreement also on the cards.

There's a mutual respect between Klopp and Mbappe (Image credit: Getty Images)

But he won't come cheap, despite being available for free. Indeed, his wage demands are expected to creep towards the £1m-per-week mark - almost three times what current top Reds earner Mohamed Salah pockets each week.

Of course, PSG will still try everything in their power to hold onto Mbappe, having convinced him on multiple occasions in the past to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

