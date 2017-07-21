La Liga key fixtures: Clasico on December 20, Madrid derby after World Cup play-offs

The first Clasico of the 2017-18 La Liga season is set to be held on Wednesday December 20, with the return fixture not until May 5/6.

Champions Real Madrid will host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in the final round of fixtures before Spain's winter break, while the clash at Camp Nou is scheduled to be held on the third-from-last matchday of the campaign.

The first meeting between Spain's biggest clubs is due to be held only four days after the final of the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, in which Madrid will be looking to defend the trophy they won in 2016.

Atletico Madrid will host the first Madrid derby of the season on November 18/19, just five days after the second leg of the World Cup play-off matches. The reverse fixture is due to be played on April 7/8.

Atleti's first league match at the new Wanda Metropolitano stadium will be against Malaga on September 16/17, provided that construction work is completed on schedule.

Diego Simeone's side take on Barca for the first time on October 14/15 in the capital and are due to meet them at Camp Nou on March 3/4.

Barca's first derby against Espanyol is to be held at Camp Nou on September 9/10, with the reverse fixture on February 3/4. Ernesto Valverde's side travel to near neighbours Girona on September 23/24 and host them on February 24/25.

Sevilla will meet fierce rivals Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on January 6/7 and will travel to the remodelled Estadio Benito Villamarin on May 12/13.

All fixture dates are provisional and are subject to change.