Late Taylor penalty snatches point for unbeaten Charlton at Barnsley

Lyle Taylor struck an 89th-minute penalty as Charlton came from behind twice to salvage a point away at Barnsley in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Cauley Woodrow had given the hosts the lead with a superb volley before Conor Gallagher’s equaliser in the first half.

Conor Chaplin thought he had given his side all three points on his first league start for the club before Taylor’s penalty meant the sides had to share a point.

Daniel Stendel made two changes to the team that started Barnsley’s 2-0 derby defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Chaplin replaced the injured Alex Mowatt for his first league start for the club and Ben Williams replaced Dimitri Cavare.

The first big chance fell to the visitors inside four minutes. Taylor’s cross carried all the way to the far post, finding an unmarked Ben Purrington who fired a volley back across goal but narrowly wide.

After a scrappy opening half an hour, a touch of brilliance from Woodrow opened the scoring for Barnsley in the 34th minute. As the ball ricocheted on the edge of the area, Woodrow took a touch on the half turn and produced a stunning volley which nestled into the top corner.

But Charlton quickly equalised in the 40th minute when Jonny Williams found Gallagher in the box who managed to get the ball under control and poke the ball past Samuel Radlinger.

The sides went in level at the break, but Barnsley regained the lead shortly after half-time. Chaplin combined brilliantly with Luke Thomas before weaving his way into the box, calmly rounded two Charlton defenders and sent Dillon Phillips the wrong way with a composed finish for his first goal for the Tykes.

Chaplin was showing Oakwell what he could really do. The summer signing nearly grabbed his second when his left-footed effort from just outside the box flew past the post.

Charlton’s Taylor was looking to add to his two goals in the opening two games and came close when the striker cut inside and fired a fierce strike which Radlinger parried away.

Radlinger was called upon again when Williams played substitute Chuks Akene through on goal but Radlinger was out quickly to stop the shot.

The away side kept pushing for the equaliser and were given the chance from the spot after Gallagher was tripped in the box. Taylor stepped up, walked up to the ball in peculiar fashion but confidently stroked the ball into the bottom corner.

The two teams finished level at full time, extending Barnsley’s unbeaten home run to 29 games while Charlton are unbeaten in the Championship this season.