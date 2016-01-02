A-League Review: Brisbane Roar move top, Sydney held at Melbourne City

Brisbane Roar moved top of the A-League after a 2-1 win over Perth Glory at Suncorp Stadium.

Jamie Maclaren opened the scoring early in the second half, finishing a fine team move involving Dimitri Petratos and Thomas Broich, and Henrique fired home a brilliant second on the turn just nine minutes later.

Substitute Hagi Gligor halved the deficit with 20 left to play, firing home Diego Castro's cut-back, and Jamie Young made a number of good saves to deny Glory an equaliser, not least in the closing stages when he kept out Josh Risdon one-on-one.

Roar held on for a fourth-straight win which moves them ahead of Western Sydney Wanderers by virtue of two more goals scored in their 13 matches. Glory, meanwhile, remain three points off the play-off spots.

Milos Ninkovic scored twice to seal a 2-2 draw for Sydney FC in a thrilling clash away to Melbourne City at AAMI Park.

The injury-hit home side held off some early pressure before Aaron Hughes headed home his first A-League goal from Harry Novillo's 37th-minute corner.

Ninkovic turned Filip Holosko's cross home with a brilliant back-heel just after half-time to level the scores, only for Bruno Fornaroli to head his 11th goal of the season just seven minutes late to restore the lead.

But Ninkovic nodded in Holosko's header across goal with 12 minutes to play and Sydney should have snatched all three points in the dying seconds of an end-to-end second half, when he prodded the ball over the bar from just a couple of yards out.

Sydney, now four without a win, remain behind Melbourne on goal difference in the table.