Lens confirm Man City target will be sold in January as Premier League champions open talks: report

Manchester City have conceded an alarming number of goals over the last couple of months, plummeting down the Premier League table after enduring a torrid run of form that saw them win just once in 13 matches in all competitions.

A combination of injuries to key players and an almost inexplicable loss of confidence meant Pep Guardiola’s side could not arrest their slump, although a 4-1 win over West Ham last weekend suggested things might soon be back to normal.

Still, City will be aware of the need to strengthen in the January transfer window if they are to have any chance of challenging for silverware - and a top four finish - this season. With several important players now well into their 30s, the Premier League champions appear to be set for something of a rebuild.

Manchester City target Abdukodir Khusanov set for January move

Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov is a target for Man City (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov could be the man to help City tighten up at the back. The Uzbekistan international has impressed in Ligue 1 this season, making 13 appearances at centre-back for a side with the second-best defensive record in the division.

City have been linked with the 20-year-old, and Lens’ managing director Pierre Dreossi has confirmed in an interview with DAZN that the player will be sold in the January window.

John Stones has only started four Premier League games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“(Abdukodir) Khusanov will leave, there haven’t been any good bids yet,” Dreossi said. "There will be departures and arrivals. We will have more than enough quality players to qualify for Europe. If he is to leave and if the bids are interesting enough, above all, it’s about finding an economic balance.”

City have been hit particularly hard by injuries to defenders, with the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake all facing prolonged spells on the sidelines so far this season. It remains to be seen if the relatively inexperienced Khusanov would come straight into the first-team picture, but it is clearly an area City intend to improve.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to ESPN , City are in talks to sign Khusanov and have been interested in the defender “for a while”. The transfer will reportedly cost £20 million and no decision has been made as to whether he will return to Lens on loan or join Guardiola’s squad for the remainder of the season.

Much of that will depend on the injury status of City’s more experienced centre-backs, with Stones and Dias both absent against West Ham last time out. Youngster Jahmai Simpson-Pusey has been pushed into first-team action several times this season because of the lack of options at Guardiola’s disposal.

Khusanov has proven his worth in the French top flight and clearly has what it takes to deal with the rigours of high level football, having made the switch to Lens from Belarusian club Energetik-BGU.

"Abdukodir is a player who has already shown that he is one of the best in his position in Europe. He is young and every day he becomes even stronger," his agent, Gairat Khasbiullin, told the Mirror.

"He deserves to play in the best clubs in Europe. We have a very good relationship with Lens and we are on the same side - we want the best for the player together. If the transfer is successful, the club will receive a well-deserved reward for trusting the young player."