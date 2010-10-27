Lindegaard denies Man United talks

Interest in the 26-year-old shot-stopper has heightened in recent weeks, and Lindegaard is said to be on the top of many major European clubs' wish lists.

The Dane - dubbed as the “next Peter Schmeichel” - has attracted interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich and is believed to have turned heads among other European powerhouses too.

However, Lindegaard insists that he has yet to hold discussions with anyone and reacted in an agitated manner to accusations that a move to Old Trafford was on the cards.

Lindegaard is believed to have been watched on multiple occasions by Eric Steele, Manchester United’s goalkeeping coach.

“I was shocked. I have never stated what they claim. I was furious when I read it," the Denmark international told Sunnmoersposten.

“I have never talked to Manchester United."

Lindegaard has made only three appearances for his national side, often finding himself behind Stoke stopper Thomas Sorenson.

The Dane has made 34 appearances for Aalesund after transferring from OB in the summer of 2009.

