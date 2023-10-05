Lionel Messi is the only player in history to complete football, says Emiliano Martinez

Lionel Messi is the only player in the history of football to have completed football, according to Aston Villa goalkeeper and Argentina team-mate Emiliano Martinez.

Messi led the Albiceleste to glory at the World Cup in Qatar last year with a series of match-winning performances, with Martinez also key with big saves against Netherlands and France en route to the trophy.

Now 36, Messi's World Cup win followed a Copa America success with Argentina the year before and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has claimed every major trophy at least once in a wonderful career.

"He represents what an Argentine is," Martinez told TV Publica. "A family man. He gives everything for his children and his wife. He loves football, he gives everything on the field.

"The example to follow is Messi, he is probably the most famous [person] in the world. That he loves his family and cares for his children as much as he does is a source of pride.

"I follow him a lot in that regard. He is the first and only player in history to complete football. He finishes his career as an idol not only as a player but as a person. I don't tell him these things, because he knows them. He knows how much I appreciate him and defend him on the pitch."

In the television interview, Martinez also revealed his pre-match meal ahead of last year's World Cup final in France.

"The night before I was able to sleep well," he said. "I sleep great before games. And I took a three-hour nap on the day of the final. I ate a ham and cheese sandwich with mate. That was my snack before the final."

Martinez is in Argentina ahead of next week's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, but Messi's participation in that match is unlikely as he has sit out the last few fixtures for new club Inter Miami due to injury.

