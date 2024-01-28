Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia next? Inter Miami star encourages followers to visit KSA

Lionel Messi has encouraged his Instagram followers to visit Saudi Arabia in a fresh promotional post for the nation on his Instagram account.

The World Cup winner joined MLS side Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia in the process, but the Pro League would love to sign up the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in future.

Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, encouraged his followers to visit Saudi Arabia in his latest post.

"If you also visited recently, share your experience and what you liked the most," he wrote. "If not, go beyond what you think and visit Saudi."

While Messi plays his football in Miami, a number of global stars moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023 – including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema.

An ambassador for Saudi Arabia, Messi is currently in the Middle East for games against Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Cup.

After a series of friendly fixtures over the next couple of weeks, Messi will be back in domestic action for Inter Miami against Salt Lake on February 22nd.

The former Barcelona and PSG forward, who will be 37 in June, will also feature for Argentina in the Copa America later in 2024.

