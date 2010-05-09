Lisandro named top Ligue 1 player

Lisandro, who joined from Porto for a club record 24-million euro fee last year, beat Lille midfielder Eden Hazard, Bordeaux forward Marouane Chamakh and Olympique Marseille striker Mamadou Niang in a vote by the league's players.

AJ Auxerre's Jean Fernandez was named best coach as a reward for the Burgundy side's superb campaign that left them third in the standings with one game left.

French international Hugo Lloris of Olympique Lyon received the award for the league's best keeper and Hazard was named best Under-21 player for the second time in a row.

