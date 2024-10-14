Liverpool given huge boost over Trent Alexander-Arnold future after Real Madrid transfer target emerges: report

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a superb start to the season, adjusting to life under new Liverpool manager Arne Slot seamlessly. The 26-year-old has looked robust defensively and typically productive in attack.

He has also caught the eye for England, scoring an excellent free-kick in the Nations League victory over Finland, and appears to have finally established himself as a key player for the national team.

All of this will have only added to the interest in Alexander-Arnold, whose Liverpool future remains in doubt with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. There has been reported interest from Real Madrid, long-term admirers of the right-back.

Liverpool to hang onto Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold was player of the match for England against Finland (Image credit: Getty Images)

But a report from Sport Bild claims Real Madrid are considering other options ahead of the January transfer window, with Dani Carvajal set for a long-term absence with a ligament injury.

Alexander-Arnold remains a top target, according to the German publication, but Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as an alternative. The Dutchman excelled last season for the unbeaten Bundesliga champions.

Frimpong has a reported release clause of €40 million but that will only be activated in the summer. A fee would need to be negotiated in January, and the player is said to view Real Madrid as a “dream” move.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian newspaper Tuttosport also report that Real Madrid are interested in Juventus right-back Andrea Cambiaso, although the Old Lady are likely to demand a sizeable fee for a player who is under contract until 2029.

Cambiaso, 24, has impressed for both Juventus and Italy, having made the switch to Turin from Genoa in 2022. He has made 48 appearances for Juventus, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.

That Real Madrid are considering other players is, of course, good news for Liverpool, who will be intent on keeping Alexander-Arnold. His future will remain a topic of conversation until a new contract is signed.

The Merseyside native has remained coy over his contract situation. “I want to be a Liverpool player this season [as a minimum] is what I will say,” Alexander-Arnold said last month.

“I have been at the club 20 years now. I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public, and this one won’t be either.”