Liverpool handed biggest boost yet that Trent Alexander-Arnold will STAY: report

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost in their hopes of keeping hold of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract this summer, along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, with the Reds yet to tie down the trio to fresh terms. Arne Slot's side has made a flying start to the new season, with it believed conversations have begun in the background regarding their futures.

Trent, who recently found the net for England on international duty against Finland, has been linked with a move away from Anfield and the 26-year-old could now be inclined to remain with his boyhood club after fresh news has emerged.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could be snubbed, with Real Madrid after Chelsea star

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Guardian, Real Madrid want to push ahead with a January move for Chelsea's Josh Acheampong. The 18-year-old has emerged as the next big thing at Stamford Bridge and made his debut against Tottenham Hotspur in May 2024.

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the teenager, although Chelsea’s view has been that they will not sell one of their most prized academy assets, despite having done so with the likes of Lewis Hall and Conor Gallagher.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid had been touted as the most likely destination for Trent this summer. But Liverpool will take big comfort from The Athletic stating earlier this week their full-back is just one option the Spanish giants are interested in, as they hope to tie down their academy graduate to a longer deal.

Pedro Porro of Spurs, Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen and Spain youth international Juanlu of Sevilla are also listed in the report, as Carlo Ancelotti's side look to secure their right-side of defence for the next decade.

Dani Carvajal's injury has forced Real Madrid's hand into acting, with the 32-year-old now in the latter parts of his career. The Spain international has enjoyed a decorated career, winning six UEFA Champions League titles whilst with the club.

Chelsea youngster Acheampong would represent a huge risk factor, and in FourFourTwo's view, it seems more likely that the La Liga side will look to explore a move for a more experienced defender next summer.

Atletico Madrid is another club said to be showing interest in Alexander-Arnold, given they chose to sign Premier League duo Julian Alvarez from Manchester City and Gallagher from Chelsea this year.

“I have always said I want to captain the club," Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports when asked about his future last month. "That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands."

Who is Josh Acheampong?

Acheampong, 18, is another superb graduate from Chelsea's Cobham academy and has so far made four appearances under new manager Enzo Maresca this season.

The 18-year-old has already been capped at Under-19 level for England and there is hope he can be developed into the next big thing at Stamford Bridge in the years to come.