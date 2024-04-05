Liverpool and Tottenham chasing Championship's 'best player': report

Tottenham and Liverpool are among a reported eight teams monitoring Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The 22-year-old Dutchman is spearheading Leeds’ promotion push this season, having netted 18 Championship goals and clocking up nine assists for the Whites, who currently sit second in the table.

It is little surprise, therefore, that the Netherlands under-21s international is turning heads in the Premier League.

Crysencio Summerville has been in fine form for Leeds United this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to HITC, the likes of Spurs, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham have looked at the forward, while overseas sides including Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Porto are also mentioned in the report.

Summerville’s contract at Elland Road runs until June 2026, with the player having signed an improved deal back in August 2022. Daniel Farke’s side are locked in a three-way battle with Ipswich Town and Leicester City for the two automatic promotion spots in the Championship, and should Leeds bounce back to the top flight, the club are likely to look at beginning negotiations over a new deal.

Summerville was dubbed ‘the league’s best player’ by Watford boss Tom Cleverly after he netted a superb goal in Leeds’ 2-2 draw at Watford on Good Friday.

