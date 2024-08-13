Liverpool bid for key first-team star's replacement: report

Liverpool’s post-Jurgen Klopp era has got off to a slow start in the transfer window, with the Reds yet to make a single summer signing with just two-and-a-half weeks of the window remaining.

The club appeared to be closing in on a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi after prioritising a new number six, only for the Spain international to snub the Reds and opt to remain in the Basque region.

But the gears will still be turning behind the scenes as new sporting director Richard Hughes looks to work with Arne Slot to bring new faces in, with the Spanish media reporting that the club are ‘preparing an offer’ for a major new signing.

VIDEO: Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

Reports emerged last week that the Reds have identified Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as a long-term successor for Alisson, amid reports of Saudi interest in the Brazil international.

Now, Las Provincias report that the Premier League side are getting ready to submit a bid for the Georgian international, who put in a string of eye-catching displays at Euro 2024 this summer.

The report adds that Liverpool have been in touch with Valencia to inform them that they are preparing an offer for the stopper, who the La Liga side value at €35-40million. Liverpool’s first offer is expected to exceed €30million.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mamardashvili is said to be interested in the move, with the 23-year-old potentially being handed a long-term contract that would allow the stopper to settle in English football before replacing Alisson in the future.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, succession planning is never a bad idea, but with Caoimhin Kelleher a solid number two behind Alisson, there is a question mark over whether or not this would be a priority in Slot’s first summer in the job. Mamardashvili is valued at €45million by Transfermarkt, so the Reds may need to go past their opening €30million bid, but with Valencia a willing seller, if they want him bad enough, Liverpool should be able to land him.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool hopeful of major signing, following Arne Slot phone call: report

What every Premier League club needs in the transfer window

Liverpool moving for Bundesliga ace to replace outgoing star: report