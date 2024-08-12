Liverpool hopeful of major signing, following Arne Slot phone call: report

Liverpool are yet to make a signing in the Arne Slot era, with the season beginning this weekend

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has called his No.1 target this summer to convince him to come to Anfield.

The Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp earlier this summer and has enjoyed a full preseason with his squad, learning about where he needs to strengthen.

