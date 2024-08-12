Liverpool hopeful of major signing, following Arne Slot phone call: report

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has called his No.1 target this summer to convince him to come to Anfield.

The Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp earlier this summer and has enjoyed a full preseason with his squad, learning about where he needs to strengthen.

Despite plenty of rumours, however, Liverpool are still yet to make any new signings this summer as they prepare to start their Premier League campaign away to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday lunchtime.

Spain international Martin Zubimendi has been strongly linked with Liverpool over the past couple of weeks, with reports suggesting they have made an offer that matches his €60m (£51.3m) release clause - albeit not in a way that actually triggers the clause.

Mundo Deportivo write that Liverpool would prefer to pay the midfielder's fee in instalments, rather than as a one-off lump sum as the clause demands. A sell-on clause handing Sociedad a cut of any future fee could ease that.

VIDEO EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

A sell-on clause handing Sociedad a cut of any future fee could smooth over that problem - but Mundo add that Zubimendi himself remains in two minds about the move. The 25-year-old was said to have turned down multiple other big moves over his career because La Real are so close to his heart: Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa namecheck Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as failed suitors, while Real Madrid are currently claimed as potential rivals.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool are said to remain hopeful of succeeding where others have failed, with Mundo saying that Zubimendi's representatives are in favour of the move.

Martin Zubimendi in training with Spain in March 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

But there have been suggestions that having given a thumbs up to Liverpool last week, he has since returned to his old doubts about leaving his current club. As such, journalist Mikel Recalde claims that Liverpool have given Zubimendi until Wednesday to make a final decision, after which they are willing to turn their attentions elsewhere.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool are looking to bring in Bundesliga star Maxence Lacroix and much-admired midfield metronome, Martin Zubimendi. The Reds are said to be prepared to pay the latter's release clause, with Bruno Guimaraes touted as a superstar alternative.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has exclusively told FourFourTwo that he doesn't expect his former side to be challenging for the league this season.