What every Premier League club needs in the transfer window

Not long now, folks. With the EFL kicking off this weekend and the FA Community Shield taking place on Saturday, the return of the Premier League is so close you can almost touch it.

All 20 top-flight teams will be putting in their final preparations over the next week ahead of the season's big kick-off and that will no doubt see plenty of action in the transfer window.

Teams will still have a couple of weeks after the 2024/25 season kicks off to get business done, with the window slamming shut at 11pm on Friday, August 30. So what needs to be done? FourFourTwo takes a look at each team's priorities before the summer sales come to a close.

Arsenal

The £42million signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori should mean that the Gunners are set at the back and in an ideal world, Mikel Arteta and Edu will be eyeing two more additions in order to really take it to Manchester City this time around.

A defensive midfielder has been on the club’s shopping list, with Spain and Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino heavily linked. But the priority should be a centre forward that can be relied on to bring a constant stream of goals to the team. No Arsenal player has scored more than 16 Premier League goals over the past four seasons, which is why the likes of Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Ivan Toney have been linked this summer.

Aston Villa

Joao Felix has been linked with Villa

Qualification for the Champions League has meant it's been a busy summer for Aston Villa, who will have no doubt studied the issues Newcastle United faced last season as they tried to balance domestic and European football, all while keeping their recent momentum going.

The exit of Moussa Diaby to the Saudi Pro League gives them a problem to fix over the final weeks of the window, with Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix linked, while the future of Jhon Duran also needs to be resolved.

Bournemouth

The Cherries’ end to the transfer window largely rests on what happens with Dominic Solanke, with Tottenham looking to be closing in on the forward who played in all 38 of Bournemouth’s Premier League games last term, scoring 19 times. His goals were vital in helping the club to their best-ever Premier League points total and will need to be effectively replaced if he completes his move away.

A new left-back and competition at goalkeeper is also likely to be looked over the final weeks of the window.

Brentford

The Ivan Toney situation has rumbled on, but after months of transfer speculation, it’s all gone a bit quiet and he looks set to start the season with the Bees. Brazilian striker Igor Thiago has already been signed as a long-term replacement, meaning the club can concentrate on adding options at left-back, central defence and in the centre of midfield over the next few weeks.

Brighton & Hove Albion

New boss Fabian Hurzeler is gearing up for his first taste of Premier League management after another summer of churn on the south coast. The Seagulls have been busy enough so far, bringing in Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer and Ibrahim Osman, but are could do with help at both of the full-back positions, in central midfielder following Pascal Gross’ departure and they have also been linked with a new winger.

Chelsea

Conor Gallagher is set to join Atletico Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where to start? Chelsea have probably signed a 19-year-old South American for £15million on a 13-year contract since you started reading this, with the club again opting for a busy transfer window.

An established, big-name striker would probably be the ideal target, while outgoings are also inevitable, as the club look to cash in on homegrown players such as Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah in order to meet their PSR commitments. But equally, we wouldn’t be surprised by anything Todd Boehly and company do in the transfer window these days…

Crystal Palace

The summer transfer window probably came at the worst possible time for Palace, as their superb end to the season under Oliver Glasner put their best players in the shop window, with Michael Olise quickly heading to Munich, while Marc Guehi has been heavily linked with Newcastle United.

Centre-back is therefore the big priority, given that Ismaila Sarr has already been snapped up to replace Olise.

Everton

After seeing another takeover fall by the wayside, Everton remain unable to throw significant money around before the end of August, but replacing Amadou Onana in central midfield needs to be done.

The Toffees will also be hoping that Jarrad Branthwaite remains at Goodison Park when the window closes.

Fulham

Emile Smith Rowe was an ambitious signing, but more work needs to be done if the Cottagers are to kick on next season.

Tosin and Joao Palhinha both needs replacing, while a left-back and right winger are also likely to be on their shopping list as a lack of depth and youth was telling during the final weeks of last season.

Ipswich Town

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only issue with Kieran McKenna’s sensational achievement of winning back-to-back promotions is that the Tractor Boys squad lacks top-flight experience as the club look to balance bringing in Premier League-ready players with keeping the chemistry that has served them so well over the past 18 months.

The club have been busy, but ideally, another midfielder, winger and striker should be targeted to help Town’s transition to the Premier League easier.

Leicester City

Another club that are up against it from a PSR standpoint. The Foxes have made a few solid signings, but need to replace Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall effectively and add some more experience in the attacking positions.

New boss Steve Cooper got used to dealing with an ever-changing squad at Nottingham Forest and may have to do the same at the King Power.

Liverpool

Martin Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only Premier League club to make a signing going into the last week of the pre-season, Liverpool appear primed to add a defensive midfielder, with Martin Zubimendi reportedly on the verge of being the first arrival of the Arne Slot era.

Future-proofing is needed, with long-term successors for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah needed, while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation is coming into focus, now that the England man is in the final year of his deal,

Anthony Gordon was linked earlier in the window, hinting that the Reds are open to adding more firepower in the forward positions this month.

Manchester City

The dynamic of the four-time defending champions’ transfer window will change if and when Julian Alvarez’s move to Atletico Madrid goes through, as more depth up front will be needed, given the number of minutes the Argentine player last season.

It was never going to be a hectic window at the Etihad given the strength of their squad, although question marks over the future of the likes of Ederson and Kevin de Bruyne will keep the club on their toes until the window closes.

Manchester United

Casemiro could be set to a move (Image credit: Getty Images)

The arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have ticked off a couple of areas of need, but there is still plenty of work to be done as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to rebuild the squad.

A new defensive midfielder and right-back appear to be the next main targets, but there will be a big focus on moving players on and bringing in funds to get more players in. Should the club bank decent fees for the likes of Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, then more money can be spent.

Newcastle United

The early part of the summer was all about managing their PSR position, with the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson easing the pressure there.

The Magpies are making a big push for Marc Guehi, while they are also believed to be looking to make additions in midfield, on the right wing and in the back-up striker positions.

There could be more outgoings, with the likes of Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson the subject of speculation in recent weeks and months.

Nottingham Forest

Elliot Anderson has joined from Newcastle United (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Forest will be hoping their PSR issues are now behind them and have had a typically busy summer, with Elliot Anderson their biggest signing so far, while Nikola Milenkovic will bolster the defence.

The club are likely to continue to target young talent, with their priority positions being left-back, central midfield and upfront.

Southampton

It’s been a busy summer on the south coast following Saints’ playoff final win over Leeds United, with Russell Martin and company doing a good job of addressing the areas they need to strengthen.

A couple of key additions are still needed though, starting between the sticks, with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu still sidelined with an Achilles problem More firepower is needed up front after Che Adams’ exit and another central midfielder could also be a worthwhile pursuit.

Tottenham Hotspur

Dominic Solanke in action for Bournemouth (Image credit: Alamy)

Striker is the priority here, with Bournemouth Dominic Solanke looking to be closing in on a move to north London. Even if the England international does complete his mooted £60million move, another forward would be welcomed, with Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David heavily linked.

Right-back could be another position they look at before the end of the month.

West Ham United

The Hammers are under new management after Julen Lopetegui replaced David Moyes and the club have backed the Spaniard in the transfer market, bringing in Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Nicals Fullkrug, which leaves right-back as the most pressing position before the end of the window.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been heavily linked after they failed to land Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Replacing Man Kilman will be top of the agenda over the next three weeks, with a new winger also another area they may look to address.

But a lot of what happens between now and the end of the window at Molineux will depend on external interest in key Wolves players. The likes of Pedro Neto, Hee-Chan Hwang and Rayan Ait-Nouri have all been linked elsewhere, so a shortlist of potential replacements will no doubt have been drawn up, just in case the club need to act quickly.

