Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says 'dry pitch' hindered Reds in Fulham draw
By Ben Hayward published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says a 'dry pitch' at Craven Cottage didn't help his side in the 2-2 draw against Fulham
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was critical of his team's attitude after the Reds' 2-2 draw at Fulham on Saturday - and also claimed that a 'dry pitch' at Craven Cottage did not help.
Klopp's side twice came from behind in their Premier League opener after Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a brace for the west Londoners, but the Reds had to settle for a point following a goal from debutant Darwin Nunez and a late leveller scored by Mohamed Salah.
"The best thing about the game is the result," Klopp told BT Sport in his post-match interview.
"[It was] a really bad game. How can that happen? The attitude was not right in the beginning. We tried to react after 15 minutes. The pitch was dry, stuff like this. Really difficult."
Liverpool also suffered an injury blow as Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara limped off early in the second half.
"It looks like a bad hamstring," Klopp said.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.