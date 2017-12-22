Liverpool captain Henderson suffers suspected hamstring injury

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected hamstring injury.

The England international pulled up after attempting to chase down Mesut Ozil in the opening minutes of the Reds' Premier League game at Arsenal on Friday.

Liverpool replaced Henderson with James Milner, as the skipper was unable to continue following treatment from the club's medical team.

Jurgen Klopp's men are next in action on Boxing Day against Swansea City, with Liverpool playing four league games in 11 days over the busy festive period.