Liverpool have 'held talks' with top striker to replace Darwin Nunez, with Premier League move edging closer: report

Liverpool are searching for a more prolific striker than Darwin Nunez in the summer window

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool is embraced by Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Darwin Nunez and Arne Slot at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are now preparing to replace Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window with a proven quality striker, after reportedly having already held initial talks.

While Mohamed Salah has performed superbly for Liverpool, scoring goals for fun in the Premier League, the lack of an out-and-out No.9 has ultimately seen the Reds come unstuck in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Defeat to Newcastle on Sunday at Wembley highlighted the side's deficiencies if Salah isn't firing, and has now become a key area Arne Slot is keen to address in the summer transfer window. With Salah's future still unclear, the Reds could be in an even worse position at the start of next season if they fail to replace his goals.

Liverpool search for goalscoring No.9

Arne Slot puts his right arm around Darwin Nunez with disconsolate Liverpool players around him following Liverpool's penalty shoot out defeat to PSG in the Champions League

Nunez has blown hot and cold this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have managed 15 goals between them this term, which has often seen Slot prefer to play Luis Diaz as a false nine in order to make up for the lack of a consistent finisher in the team aside from Salah.

The Reds' recruitment department have already discussed the possibility of bringing a top striker to Anfield in the summer, too, as they look to capitalise on a strong debut campaign under Slot.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Without Salah Liverpool could struggle (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

According to former Watford defender William Troost-Ekong, Liverpool - along with multiple other top sides - have already discussed the possibility of signing on-loan Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. Toost-Ekong plays with Osimhen at international level for Nigeria, and revealed what the 26-year-old's future has in store.

“I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams," Troost-Ekong told Talksport. "It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team. I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see.

“I’m also reading, like everyone else is, that he has a clause this summer. When he went to Galatasaray I think it worked out amazingly for him. I couldn’t see him playing there for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season.”

Osimhen has scored 26 goals in 30 apperances for Galatasaray this term, highlighting his reliability in front of goal wherever he plays. As Troost-Ekong highlights, Osimhen will return to Napoli in the summer with it unlikely he will make his Turkey move permanent.

Victor Osimhen has spent the current campaign on loan in Turkey with Galatasaray Liverpool target to replace Darwin Nunez

Osimhen is on the radar of top Premier League sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Nigerian forward's Napoli contract doesn't expire until 2026, though, so any Premier League club wanting to sign him will have to match his £63m release clause -the same fee he is valued at by Transfermarkt.

In FourFourTwo's view, Osimhen would thrive in the Premier League thanks to his technical ability and physicality, with Liverpool certainly a potential destination if Salah decides to move on at the end of his current deal. Chelsea or Arsenal seem the most likely destinations at this stage, however, consdering both clubs' needs for a prolific goalscorer. Manchester United have also been linked.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action after the international break, with the Reds playing Everton at Anfield.

