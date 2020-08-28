Liverpool fans who still haven't had enough of their 2019-20 title triumph can keep the good times rolling this weekend with the airing of BBC Two documentary Liverpool FC: The 30-Year Wait.

The programme, showing at 9pm on Sunday night, features insight from owner John Henry, boss Jurgen Klopp and a cracking array of other Red heads past and present – not least Rafa Benitez, Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier and Brendan Rodgers, plus the likes of Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Robbie Fowler, John Barnes and Michael Owen.

The 30-Year Wait will be narrated by Liverpool fan Jason Isaacs, and tells the story of Liverpool's three-decade-long hunt for England's top-flight trophy – from the Anfield outfit's '90s angst through to European glory and Klopp's transformative arrival.

You can see the trailer below, and also find out how to watch if you're outside the UK with our handy VPN guide.

🔴 Liverpool FC: The 30-Year Wait hits your telly screens on Sunday night – and you can watch the trailer for it below. 📺 Sunday, 9pm – @BBCTwo Featuring Henry, Klopp, Rafa, Rodgers, Salah, Van Dijk, Owen, Barnes and more... #lfc pic.twitter.com/pgcOVXH4SYAugust 28, 2020

