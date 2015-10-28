Trending

Liverpool drawn at Southampton in League Cup last eight

After seeing off AFC Bournemouth, Liverpool will face another south-coast club in Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp will continue his bid for his first trophy as Liverpool manager at St Mary's Stadium after they were drawn against Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals.

 

Draw in full: Middlesbrough v Everton

Southampton v Liverpool

Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City v Hull City