Liverpool drawn at Southampton in League Cup last eight
After seeing off AFC Bournemouth, Liverpool will face another south-coast club in Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals.
Jurgen Klopp will continue his bid for his first trophy as Liverpool manager at St Mary's Stadium after they were drawn against Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals.
Draw in full: Middlesbrough v Everton
Southampton v Liverpool
Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Hull City
