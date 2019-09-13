EA announces full list of Liverpool FIFA 20 player ratings

EA Sports has announced its FIFA 20 ratings for Liverpool ahead of the game’s release in a fortnight’s time.

The Reds won the Champions League for a sixth time in June, extending their record as the English team with the most wins in the competition. As a result, several of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have received a ratings hike from last year.

FIFA 20's full release date is September 27, 2019. You can preorder now on PS4, Xbox One (both £49.99) or PC (£54.99).

Alternatively, for three days' early access and plenty more goodies, get FIFA 20 Champions Edition for PS4 or Xbox One (both £79.99).

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah is the joint-highest-rated Liverpool player in the game with an overall rating of 90. The 27-year-old, who was rated 88 last season, comes complete with 93 pace and 89 for dribbling, while he’ll promise the find the net regularly with 86 shooting.

Up there with Salah at the top of Liverpool's ratings is Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, who is also a 90-rated player. The centre-back, who is heavily in contention for the Ballon d’Or later this year, is the highest-rated defender in the game.

The other two members of Liverpool’s devastating front three - Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino - are both rated in the high eighties. Senegalese winger Mané has seen his rating improve to 88, up two points from last year, while Firmino’s overall rating has stayed the same at 86.

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson has an 89 rating in this year’s game, which includes 90 positioning, 89 reflexes and 85 for his kicking.

Liverpool’s full-backs have also received a massive improvement on their ratings. Last year, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were rated at 78 and 81 respectively; now the former has shot up to 83, with his Scottish team-mate a little higher at 85 – enough to put him in the game's top 100 players.

Exciting young forward Rhian Brewster has a 64 rating, while summer signing Sepp van den Berg comes in at 66.

The list of Liverpool player overall ratings can be seen below:

Mohamed Salah - 90

Virgil van Dijk - 90

Alisson - 89

Sadio Mané - 88

Roberto Firmino - 86

Fabinho - 85

Andy Robertson - 85

Georginio Wijnaldum - 84

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 83

Jordan Henderson - 83

Xherdan Shaqiri - 82

Joel Matip - 82

Naby Keita - 82

James Milner - 81

Joe Gomez - 80

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 80

Dejan Lovren - 80

Adam Lallana - 79

Divock Origi - 78

Nathaniel Clyne - 78

Herbie Kane - 67

Pedro Chirivella - 66

Sepp Van den Berg - 66

Andy Longergan - 65

Rhian Brewster - 64

Ki-Jana Hoever - 62

Curtis Jones - 61

Adam Lewis - 60

Words: Sam Blitz

