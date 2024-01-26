Liverpool have been lining up Jurgen Klopp successor for months - after decision was finalised in November

Liverpool have had since November to identify their managerial targets, after Jurgen Klopp announced he was stepping down at the end of the season.

The German boss announced that he was "running out of energy" on Friday morning during his announcement, highlighting the he knew the summer will be the right moment to call time on his Liverpool career.

His mind has been made up for some time now, though, with Klopp having informed Liverpool of his intention to step down in November 2023. However, he first started thinking about the possibility of retiring before that, during a recruitment meeting.

Klopp told Liverpool of his intention to leave in November (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I told the club already in November that I’m leaving at the end of the season," Klopp said in a press conference announcing his decision.

“When we sat there together with the club talking about the potential signings, next summer pre-season and where we are planning to go… the thought came up. I felt like: I am not sure I am here then anymore.

"I was surprised myself by that and started thinking about it."

Alonso is favoured for the manager's role (Image credit: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

As Klopp highlights, Liverpool have had since November to find his successor, with a number of targets favourited for the role. With his assistant Pep Lijnders looking to move into management following his time working under Klopp, there's potential for a seamless transition at Anfield.

But while he has already ruled himself out of the running, a lucrative offer could convince Lijnders to stay.

The standout name among the list is Xabi Alonso, with the Spaniard working wonders at the top of the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. Having played for the club between 2005 and 2009, an Alonso return is the leading name among the bookmakers.

