Liverpool make stunning offer for Champions League winner - in serious show of strength: report

Liverpool are chasing a Champions League winner this January transfer window, as they make an enticing offer to a European rival.

With Mohamed Salah injured for the next 21-28 days, Trent Alexander-Arnold struggling for fitness and Joel Matip out for the rest of the season - not to mention an array of midfielders absent - Jurgen Klopp has realised that new signings are needed for Liverpool to maintain their Premier League title push.

Currently top of the Premier League, the Reds are also fighting on three other fronts, in the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup, which will see them make full use of their squad. Klopp, therefore, wants to bolster it, making an offer for one experienced star.

Salah will return from AFCON injured (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Liverpool have made an offer for Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, with the German defender open to a return to the Premier League.

Rudiger has established himself as Carlos Ancelotti's key centre-back this term, starting 18 of Real Madrid's 20 La Liga games, highlighting his importance to the side. But the 30-year-old's current deal at the Bernabeu expires in June 2026, meaning Los Blancos might not be in any rush to tie him down for any longer.

Liverpool's offer, though, could force Real Madrid into taking action to secure the services of Rudiger for longer. While the report suggests that Rudiger would prefer to stay at Real Madrid, and is putting pressure on the hierarchy to offer him a new and improved contract, Liverpool's interest represents an enticing move back to the Premier League.

Liverpool have made an offer for Rudiger (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Rudiger spent five successful seasons at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea prior to his Real Madrid switch in 2022, where he won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

With Liverpool in need of a defender, Rudiger represents good value, too. Valued at just over £20m by Transfermarkt, the German is an experienced option who would slot in perfectly next to Virgil van Dijk.

