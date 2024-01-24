Liverpool in talks with Belgian wonderkid, with exciting move in the pipeline: report

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Racing Genk starlet Bilal El Khannouss, but will have to do battle with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen if they are to land the promising teenager.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder was picked up by Genk from Anderlecht in 2019 and broke through into the Blauw-Wit first team last season. His form saw him earn a place in the Morocco squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making his international debut in their third-place playoff defeat to Croatia and he is currently away on African Cup of Nations duty.

El Khannouss’ emergence has seen him appear on the radars of several European big hitters, with Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws reporting that Liverpool ‘especially’ are in the chase for the youngster.

Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Jurgen Klopp and company could have a fight on their hands if they are to land the Moroccan, as HLN cite a report in Marca that Atletico Madrid is ‘concrete’ in the market for El Khannouss and want to sign him before the January transfer window closes.

A move this month is said to be ‘unnegotiable’ as fifth-placed Genk chase a European finish in the Belgian Pro League, although Genk boss Dimitri De Conde did admit that the teenager should be able to command a record fee when he discussed his future last November.

“I have always told Bilal and his entourage that we think he should be the most expensive outgoing transfer of Belgian football,” he said.

The player himself is believed to show ambition that will alert Liverpool and his other suitors, with his mother and agent Karima Ben Aissa telling HLN earlier this month that talks with other clubs are ongoing.

“We are in contact with a few clubs,” she said. “It doesn't necessarily have to be a big name. Play minutes first.”

