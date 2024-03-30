'Liverpool have it tougher' – Graeme Souness explains why Reds' run-in is harder

By Ben Hayward
published

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes Reds have a tougher run-in than Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates with his Liverpool team-mates after scoring against Manchester City in March 2024.
Alexis Mac Allister celebrates with his Liverpool team-mates after scoring against Manchester City in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness says he thinks his former club will win the Premier League this season – but believes the Reds' run-in is more difficult than that of their title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal.

With 10 rounds remaining, just one point separates the three clubs, with Arsenal ahead of Liverpool on goal difference and City a point back in third.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1