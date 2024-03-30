'Liverpool have it tougher' – Graeme Souness explains why Reds' run-in is harder

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates with his Liverpool team-mates after scoring against Manchester City in March 2024.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness says he thinks his former club will win the Premier League this season – but believes the Reds' run-in is more difficult than that of their title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal.

With 10 rounds remaining, just one point separates the three clubs, with Arsenal ahead of Liverpool on goal difference and City a point back in third.

Liverpool face Brighton next at Anfield on Sunday, with City and Arsenal in action later in the same day in a crunch clash at the Etihad Stadium.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It seems an important moment to discuss emotion and how to deal with it," Souness wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"Because Liverpool, who I've had a sneaking feeling all along might win this title, are going to have to deal with almost unprecedented levels of it, in Jurgen Klopp's last five home games as manager. Clinching a second league title in four years will depend on how well they can cope with that, starting this weekend.

"The extraordinary emotion which makes Anfield such a spiritual place has always been fuel for Liverpool in the big games. But after Jurgen's nine years at the club, this is different.

"Everyone there so desperately wants him to walk away on a high and the crowd’s emotion will bring a form of pressure that Manchester City and Arsenal won't have to deal with in the seven weeks ahead. Believe me, that will be hard for these Liverpool players."

And he added: "How do you deal with it? By rising above, it, remaining focused on the job in hand and not getting caught up in this sub-plot. It means the bigger players keeping the lesser lights focused on the job in hand.

"But it also means Liverpool being able to deal with going a goal behind and suffering little setbacks – which each of these three title contenders will inevitably face between now and the moment the title is won."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But while Souness says he sees Liverpool coming out on top, he believes City's recent record – having won five of the last six titles – could give them the upper hand.

"Where Manchester City have the edge on both Liverpool and Arsenal is the absolute confidence that winning the title in four of the past five years will give them," he wrote.

"I have to say that once you've won the league once or twice, the confidence that gives you at this time of the season is enormous. That belief. You’re not entering games so fearful of slipping up that you're putting in an inferior performance."

