Liverpool identify Premier League defender as potential Virgil van Dijk replacement: report

Arne Slot's Liverpool have their eye on a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Liverpool squad for 2024/25 MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates following the team&#039;s victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer of 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s future remains a major talking point, with the influential centre-back’s contract set to expire in the summer.

Along with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk is part of a trio of key players who could potentially depart at the end of the season.

Losing Van Dijk would mean a gaping hole at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, so signing an adequate replacement would be essential. And they might have found the man ready-made to be Van Dijk’s successor.

Murillo on Liverpool's radar amid Van Dijk uncertainty

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo in action against Everton, April 2024 Liverpool target

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo in action against Everton (Image credit: Alamy)

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have identified Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo as a top target, regardless of whether or not Van Dijk leaves.

Murillo has excelled for Forest so far this season, helping his side to fifth in the Premier League standings. Nuno Espirito Santo’s team are second only to Liverpool (six) for the fewest goals conceded in the division (10).

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Head coach Arne Slot of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield on November 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Slot is looking for reinforcements (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Murillo has played a huge part in that defensive resilience. The 22-year-old is physically imposing, athletic and technically strong, capable of both bullying attacking players and playing the ball out from defence.

It’s no surprise, then, that Liverpool are believed to be interested. They are not alone, with Chelsea reportedly tracking Murillo’s development at Forest.

If Liverpool cannot do a deal to sign Murillo, they could reportedly move instead for Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio or RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba, who has also been linked with Real Madrid.

As things stand, though, Liverpool are in no real need of defensive reinforcement, given their exceptional record in the Premier League so far. Arne Slot’s league leaders have kept six clean sheets from their 11 matches and have the best xG conceded (9.3) of any team in the top flight.

Much is likely to depend on Van Dijk’s future and the asking price set by Forest, who will themselves be harbouring big ambitions after such a strong start to the season. Murillo is under contract until 2028, so Forest’s negotiating position will be strong.

In FFT’s view, Murillo would be an excellent addition for any top Premier League team. At 22, he has plenty of time to further develop and would allow Liverpool to begin something of a rebuild at the back, with Van Dijk turning 34 in the summer.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.