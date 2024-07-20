Liverpool in sensational offer for star Turkey attacker: report
Liverpool have reportedly made an offer for a Turkey star to bolster their attack ahead of the 2024/25 season
Liverpool have reportedly made a significant offer to sign one of Turkey's most exciting attacking prospects this summer.
The Reds are continuing with a rebuilding process started by former manager Jurgen Klopp, who left in May after nine seasons at Anfield, and new boss Arne Slot will also be keen to instil his own ideas after joining from Feyenoord as the German's replacement.
One of the areas earmarked for improvement is the attack, with a number of top players from across Europe already linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.
Ranking Every England Player At Euro 2024
And according to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Liverpool have sent an offer of €30 million to Galatasaray for winger Barış Alper Yılmaz.
Tottenham and West Ham are also understood to be tracking the 24-year-old attacker, who was part of Turkey's Euro 2024 squad, while Arsenal have also been linked.
Speculation that the winger will move to the Premier League has grown since Euro 2024, with the player having visited London on a break following the tournament and posted a picture of himself in the city on his Instragram account.
Alper Yılmaz made 55 appearances for Galatasaray in 2023/24 and impressed for Turkey at Euro 2024, featuring in all five of his nation's games and winning the Player of the Match award against the Czech Republic.
The 24-year-old plays mainly as a right winger, but can also operate on the left or as a centre-forward.
In FourFourTwo's view, this is an interesting one. While it is always hard to judge players on international performances, Barış Alper Yılmaz did impress at Euro 2024 and is an extremely hard-working attacker who looks like he would fit in well in the Premier League. Definitely one to watch this summer.
Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.