Liverpool in sensational offer for star Turkey attacker: report

Liverpool have reportedly made a significant offer to sign one of Turkey's most exciting attacking prospects this summer.

The Reds are continuing with a rebuilding process started by former manager Jurgen Klopp, who left in May after nine seasons at Anfield, and new boss Arne Slot will also be keen to instil his own ideas after joining from Feyenoord as the German's replacement.

One of the areas earmarked for improvement is the attack, with a number of top players from across Europe already linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

VIDEO Ranking Every England Player At Euro 2024

And according to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Liverpool have sent an offer of €30 million to Galatasaray for winger Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Tottenham and West Ham are also understood to be tracking the 24-year-old attacker, who was part of Turkey's Euro 2024 squad, while Arsenal have also been linked.

Speculation that the winger will move to the Premier League has grown since Euro 2024, with the player having visited London on a break following the tournament and posted a picture of himself in the city on his Instragram account.

Baris Alper Yilmaz in action for Turkey against the Netherlands at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alper Yılmaz made 55 appearances for Galatasaray in 2023/24 and impressed for Turkey at Euro 2024, featuring in all five of his nation's games and winning the Player of the Match award against the Czech Republic.

The 24-year-old plays mainly as a right winger, but can also operate on the left or as a centre-forward.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is an interesting one. While it is always hard to judge players on international performances, Barış Alper Yılmaz did impress at Euro 2024 and is an extremely hard-working attacker who looks like he would fit in well in the Premier League. Definitely one to watch this summer.

