Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher sends warning to Mohamed Salah over Liverpool future

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract and warned the forward that he could live to regret moving elsewhere.

The Egypt international has enjoyed another excellent season at Anfield, as Liverpool target success on four fronts – and Salah is the Premier League's leading goalscorer heading into the final weekend, having found the back of the net 22 times.

Liverpool are hoping to tie both Salah and Sadio Mane down to new deals, with the duo's current contracts set to expire in 2023. Neither has put pen to paper yet, though, with Salah seemingly keen to keep his options open for now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Carragher believes Salah would be making a huge mistake by seeking pastures new either this summer or next.

"They (Liverpool) have got to focus on creating history in less than a couple of weeks. I don’t think it will be at the forefront of their mind," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"I think [Sadio] Mane will sign, Salah’s future is up in the air and [Roberto] Firmino may see his contract out. He may go for free at the end of next season. I think Salah should sign. He (Jurgen Klopp) has turned good players into great players and Salah is one of them.

"This suits him, Jurgen Klopp suits him, but I think he should remember about two or three players who left and thought the grass was greener and then look at what they are doing this season."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

The Reds are one point behind Manchester City ahead of the final weekend of the campaign – but City will be crowned champions for the fourth time in five years if they beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

If Pep Guardiola's side slip up, Liverpool can take advantage by beating Wolves at Anfield.

