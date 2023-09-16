Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals 'WTF' moments in Reds' win over Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he was taken aback by the performance of his players in the Reds' 3-1 win at Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Klopp's side found themselves behind inside seven minutes in the day's early game as Hwang Hee-Chan gave Wolves the lead at Molineux.

The home side were still ahead at the break, but Mohamed Salah set up Cody Gakpo for an equaliser after 55 minutes and then assisted Andy Robertson for a second late in the game.

An own goal scored by Hugo Bueno in added time wrapped up a comfortable victory for the Reds in the end, but Klopp admitted afterwards that he was concerned with what he saw in the opening 45 minutes.

"In the first half I thought 'WTF?' a couple of times," he told reporters after the game. "We were not ready in the first half but Wolves did really well.

"With these boys, some of them we've had seven, eight, nine weeks, some of them longer. They are there. Today they couldn't [do it] in a lot of moments.

"I know if you get through the first half with a reasonable result, you can turn it [around]. The team needed help and we could deliver the help a little bit with the changes and change of system. They were completely different halves."

And he added: “The same players who looked rusty in the first half, in the second half it looked much easier. Wolves played a super first half but in the second half we were really good and controlled the game.

Liverpool now have 13 points from their five fixtures so far, with four wins in a row since a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season.

