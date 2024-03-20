Howard Webb confirms VAR were correct to not overturn Jeremy Doku penalty decision

VAR opted not to overturn the referee's on-field decision of no penalty

Chief refereeing officer Howard Webb has backed VAR's decision not to interfere with a controversial call in the late stages of Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku appeared to catch Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister with a high boot inside the penalty area, prompting strong penalty claims from a raucous Anfield crowd.

However, referee Michael Oliver opted not to award a penalty and was eventually supported by VAR official Stuart Attwell.

Referee Michael Oliver deemed the challenge fair, as confirmed by a VAR check. (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was incensed with the decision after the game, asking reporters, "Isn’t [VAR] there for just making the right decision and not thinking about how high the bar is to overturn it to find the right decision?”

He added: “This is a penalty for all football people on the planet, it’s a penalty. If you think it’s not one then maybe you’re not a football person.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt his side were unlucky not to receive a spot kick late on. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Klopp's claims were quickly rebuffed by referees' chief Webb, who told Mic'd Up: I think it’s one of those for sure, if the referee gives it on the field it would have been a ‘check complete’ by the VAR.

“And equally, having not given it, it’s also ‘check complete’. You hear Michael Oliver say the ball’s in between two players going together. The ball is too low to head, Doku lifts his foot to play the ball, and he does make contact on the ball."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

WATCH: How Jurgen Klopp Broke Man City's System (And Kevin De Bruyne)

He added: “And yes, we know there’s some contact on Mac Allister as well. Mac Allister comes into him – Mac Allister is not really playing the ball, either. So, I understand why it’s split opinion.

“I think it would have been ‘check complete’ either way. Not wanting to re-referee the game in situations that are not really clear, which is what we think the VAR is for in this situation.

“The VAR stays out of it. I think that is what we would expect.”

The 1-1 draw leaves Liverpool behind league leaders Arsenal on goal difference, while Manchester City trail just one point behind in third.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool heavily linked South American superstar, to become Xabi Alonso's first signing at Anfield: report

Liverpool given green light for Joshua Kimmich talks to begin: report

Liverpool preparing summer move for Mohamed Salah replacement: report