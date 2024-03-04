Liverpool to pay world-record price to appoint Xabi Alonso as manager: report

Liverpool have been quoted with a record price to hire Xabi Alonso.

The Basque boss is currently leading the Bundesliga by 10 points with Bayer Leverkusen, as Bayern Munich sit in second place. This will be the first time that FC Hollywood has failed to win the German title in 11 seasons, while Leverkusen have never been crowned champions.

With Jurgen Klopp stepping aside this summer after nine years in the job at Anfield, Alonso is the odds-on favourite for the Liverpool job – but it will cost a pretty penny to get him to Merseyside.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving this summer (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

According to Sky Germany, Leverkusen will allow Alonso to leave if they receive enough money as compensation, with the World Cup winner contracted at Die Schwarzroten until 2026.

Liverpool.com quotes the fee as being as much as £21 million, making it a record, should the Merseysides look to move for Alonso. This could throw the whole appointment in doubt, with Alonso still relatively inexperienced and still in just his second season of senior management.

The more experienced option of Ruben Amorim is said to be the second choice for the job. The Sporting manager has been a target for several big European clubs, with Chelsea also said to be linked, though Liverpool have sent representatives to watch the Lisbon outfit recently, as per The Mirror.

Sporting's head coach Ruben Amorim is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Alonso is said to be of interest to Leverkusen's title rivals, Bayern, following his spell at the Allianz Arena.

The Spaniard has a win rate of 62.2 per cent in Germany.

