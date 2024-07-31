Liverpool planning special measure to alleviate Arne Slot training concern

By
published

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot needs to make sure his players are well-drilled on his preferred approach after replacing Jurgen Klopp

Arne Slot new first team manager of Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 19, 2024 in Kirkby, England
Arne Slot has had little to no training time with some of his key players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trying to get a side drilled in your style as a new gaffer can be difficult for any boss, let alone when replacing an iconic manager at the end of his having led the club through their best period in a generation.

That's what Arne Slot has inherited from Jurgen Klopp, however, and the additional burden of having been without some of his key players for the early weeks of pre-season thanks to their international commitments at Euro 2024 and the Copa America will only have squeezed his time even more.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.