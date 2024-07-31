Liverpool planning special measure to alleviate Arne Slot training concern
New Liverpool boss Arne Slot needs to make sure his players are well-drilled on his preferred approach after replacing Jurgen Klopp
Trying to get a side drilled in your style as a new gaffer can be difficult for any boss, let alone when replacing an iconic manager at the end of his having led the club through their best period in a generation.
That's what Arne Slot has inherited from Jurgen Klopp, however, and the additional burden of having been without some of his key players for the early weeks of pre-season thanks to their international commitments at Euro 2024 and the Copa America will only have squeezed his time even more.
To that end, Liverpool now want to add an extra game to their friendly schedule this summer to ensure the Dutchman gets at least some game time into them before they kick off their Premier League campaign, with the Daily Mail writing that Spanish side Las Palmas have been contacted.
Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw
Liverpool looking to squeeze in extra friendly after disrupted summer
Liverpool were more affected than most Premier League club's by this summer's international schedule. Alexis Mac Allister was part of Argentina's Copa America-winning side, with Colombian Luis Diaz on the losing team in the final. Darwin Nunez won the third-place play-off with Uruguay, while Brazilian Alisson reached the quarter-finals with Brazil.
Liverpool meanwhile had nine players representing them at Euro 2024, including England finalists Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez. Reaching semis were Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk and countrymen Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, plus Frenchman Ibrahima Konate. Portugal's Diogo Jota reached the quarter-finals.
Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai and Scotland skipper Andrew Robertson meanwhile came home after the group stage.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Mail add that Gravenberch and Konate have only joined Slot's training camp in Philadelphia this week, while Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk and Alisson are also yet to have trained under Slot.
Liverpool have faced Preston North End and Real Betis so far this summer, losing the first 1-0 and winning the second 1-0.
They will take on Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United Stateside on Wednesday and Sunday respectively, then Sevilla at Anfield the following Sunday; the proposed Las Palmas game would likely be played the day before.
Liverpool's league campaign is then set to kick off away to newly-promoted Ipswich Town in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday August 17.
More Liverpool stories
Premier League kits 2024/25: Everything we know about this season's shirts
Liverpool 2024/25 away kit LEAKED by Reds star on pre-season tour
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.