Liverpool 2024/25 away kit LEAKED by Reds star on pre-season tour

The Liverpool 2024/25 away kit has been leaked by one of the team's star players while on stage at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

Liverpool are currently in the United States on their pre-season tour, and are in the city ahead of facing Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Jarell Quansah and Owen Beck took part in an event to speak to fans at the venue, but while the latter two wore Liverpool branded t-shirts, Szoboszlai came out in a jacket.

The reason for that became clearer later on in the show, when the Hungarian unzipped the training jacket to reveal the 2024/25 away kit to the audience in attendance.

Catching a sneak peek at the new shirt, it comes with a black base and features green accents, largely reminiscent of the kit Liverpool wore during the 2019/20 season when New Balance were the manufacturers.

Szoboszlai has just unveiled the new away kit. pic.twitter.com/gySWoxHmX4July 30, 2024

This, however, isn't the first time eagle-eyed Liverpool fans have spotted the new release, with the club's U19 side wearing it during a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga Cup earlier in July.

Nike are into the final year of their manufacturing deal with Liverpool, with Adidas set to take over that responsibility from 2025/26. The home kit has truly tested the boundaries for what Liverpool fans would want, though the new away offering looks a lot more understated on this occasion.

⚫️ #LFC U19s wore the new away kit for 2024/25 in their 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt this morning.An unofficial debut for the kit, as yet unreleased! pic.twitter.com/GIYUP0Uy92July 20, 2024

What does seem strange, though, is why Szoboszlai was even wearing the kit in the first place - especially when it hasn't been officially released. Liverpool have stayed quiet in the proceeding hours, too. Either this is a clever marketing ploy by both Liverpool and Nike, or there's simply been a catalogue of errors in the unveiling of the latest kit.

The new strip could be worn for the first time against Arsenal on Wednesday at the Lincoln Financial Field, or versus Manchester United in their Saturday clash.

The new away kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

