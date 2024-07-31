Liverpool 2024/25 away kit LEAKED by Reds star on pre-season tour

Liverpool could have just made a massive blunder by revealing their new away kit early

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai in the new away kit on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Liverpool 2024/25 away kit has been leaked by one of the team's star players while on stage at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. 

Liverpool are currently in the United States on their pre-season tour, and are in the city ahead of facing Arsenal on Wednesday evening. 

