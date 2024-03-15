Liverpool tipped to close friend of Mohamed Salah, as first Xabi Alonso signing: report

Liverpool are being heavily linked with a potential summer move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush.

The 25-year-old striker has been in fine form over in Germany this season and has already scored 15 goals in 32 games for Dino Toppmoller's side.

An international team-mate of Mohamed Salah, the pair most recently played together during Egypt's unsuccessful Africa Cup of Nations campaign in the Ivory Coast.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marmoush, who joined Frankfurt from Wolfsburg in 2023, has been attracting the attention of plenty of clubs around Europe, with Spurs and Newcastle also said to have previously scouted the forward.

With an asking price of around £50million touted as the required fee for Marmoush, Liverpool are also in the process of looking for a new permanent boss, with Jurgen Klopp set to step down from his role as manager at the end of the season. Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi are the two leading candidates.

But according to a report from Bild, Liverpool have been given the best chance of landing him this summer, with his agent Michael Reschke talking up his client's potential beyond the Bundesliga.

“We have good plans for Marmoush," began the former Bayern Munich technical director recently. "Marmoush has been delivering outstanding performances recently and a bright future awaits him.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"He currently has a global market, so we don’t rule out receiving offers from all over the world.

“Marmoush is greatly loved within Eintracht Frankfurt, so offers are not only expected from within Germany but from all over Europe.

"This isn’t a strange matter, and we should all expect it because his performance, level, and name have become like gold currency and the energy he possesses on the pitch promotes him.

“He has a completely distinctive style, his eyes are sharp, and I cannot compare him to anyone else. He is a wonderful and special player.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Xabi Alonso has been offered a three-year deal.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso offered three-year deal, with €35m first signing lined up: report



Liverpool report: Leroy Sane poised for sensational transfer, following Bayern Munich bombshell



Liverpool owners set for huge club takeover, following key hire