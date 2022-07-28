Liverpool report: Forward's departure has knock-on effect for Chelsea and Manchester United
By Greg Lea published
Liverpool are set to cash in on a key player and their domestic rivals will be affected
Liverpool are set to sell Roberto Firmino to Juventus in the next few days, according to reports.
The Brazil international has been an integral part of the Liverpool (opens in new tab) squad throughout Jurgen Klopp's tenure.
However, Firmino found game time much harder to come by last term, making just 10 starts in the Premier League and only two in the Champions League.
The arrival of Darwin Nunez means opportunities at Anfield will also be limited this term.
His contract is due to expire in 2023 and, knowing that Liverpool were unlikely to offer him fresh terms, Juventus (opens in new tab) have pounced - and that will have repercussions for both Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Manchester United (opens in new tab) as well as the Reds.
According to Corriere dello Sport (opens in new tab), Juve are "very close" to wrapping up a deal for the former Hoffenheim forward.
The deal could be worth up to £18.5m and could even go through before Liverpool take on Manchester City (opens in new tab) in the Community Shield this weekend.
Firmino's move to the Allianz Stadium would end their search for a new attacker.
Chelsea's Timo Werner and Anthony Martial of Manchester United were two other Premier League-based players that the Italian giants were considering.
The Blues are said to be open to offers for Werner, who has failed to live up to expectations since his move to west London two years ago.
Martial has been a prominent figure for United in pre-season and reports suggest Erik ten Hag wants him to be a part of his squad for the upcoming campaign.
As for Liverpool, they are unlikely to sign a replacement for Firmino even though his exit was unexpected.
Klopp already has Mohamed Salah, Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Fabio Carvalho as attacking options, while Harvey Elliott can also play in the front three if required.
Firmino scored 98 goals in 327 appearances for Liverpool, winning a Premier League title, the Champions League, an FA Cup and a League Cup.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).