Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp's next job named by top German journalist

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is already being touted for his next job just hours after announcing he is going to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season.

The Reds boss has decided to leave the club after almost nine years in charge this summer, citing a desire to avoid burning out as his primary motivation for wanting to depart Anfield.

The wailing and rending of garments that has been heard from miles around in the red half of Merseyside has reportedly been matched over in Klopp’s home country, where the former Borussia Dortmund boss has been celebrated for his achievements at Liverpool – or at least, if journalist Christian Falk’s claims are anything to go by.

Jurgen Klopp will depart Anfield at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

He writes that ‘Germany is sad’ about Klopp’s impending departure from the club, but then quickly moves through the emotions to say that his compatriots are hopeful that he may opt to take on the national team job that is due to become vacant this summer.

Julian Nagelsmann was appointed to that job in September after Hansi Flick earned the ignominious distinction of becoming the first Germany manager ever to be sacked from the job.

Julian Nagelsmann is the current Germany manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich boss is only under contract until the conclusion of Euro 2024, which Germany will compete on home soil – leading Falk to express his hope that Klopp will be named as Nagelsmann’s successor and take the country into the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Germany have slipped badly away from their former glories since winning the World Cup in 2014: they went out in the group stage of both the 2018 and 2022 editions of the tournament and crashed out after losing to England in the round of 16 at the one-year-delayed Euro 2020.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso has a clause that allows him to manage former club

'I'm running out of energy': Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to step down

Next Liverpool manager odds: Reds icon leads hunt for Jurgen Klopp successor