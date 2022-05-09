Liverpool report: Reds given transfer market boost as Real Madrid pull out of race for midfield target
By Conor Pope published
Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to make a move this summer – but Real Madrid's interest has apparently cooled
Liverpool could well now be the likeliest destination for Monaco's 22-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.
Midfield is seen as the likeliest area for adding more depth at Anfield in the coming months, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara all the wrong side of 30.
Jurgen Klopp's side were first linked with Tchouameni back in October, with Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus all considered to be in the race by then.
Over time, the two Champions League finalists have appeared to become the frontrunners for the Frenchman's signature.
Now Liverpool have been given a major boost, with Real Madrid reportedly deciding against trying to land Tchouameni this summer.
According to Spanish sports paper Marca, Madrid have decided they are happy with their current midfield options, and will look to revisit their interest in the player next summer – effectively handing Liverpool a free run at getting a deal over the line now.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.