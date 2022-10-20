Liverpool report: Reds join Wilfried Zaha race but Crystal Palace relaxed about contract

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Ivory Coast international’s deal at Selhurst Park is due to expire in June 2023, but manager Patrick Vieira said this week that he wasn’t concerned about the situation.

If a renewal isn’t signed, Zaha will be available on a free transfer.

Patrick Vieira insists he's not concerned by Zaha's contract situation. (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

And the Reds are among the clubs interested in bringing in the winger, according to Calciomercato (opens in new tab).

The 29-year-old has repeatedly been linked with bigger clubs in the past, including Chelsea and Arsenal.

Today's best deals on new Liverpool shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

But Palace boss Vieira said this week that he was unconcerned by the fact that the days on his star man’s deal are counting down.

"It's not an issue at all," said Vieira. "Wilfried knows what the club thinks about him and we know what he thinks about the club.

Zaha already has five goals to his name this season. (Image credit: Getty)

"There will be a discussion taking place for myself and for the club; what is important is for him to play at this level, to be consistent, and to help those young players around him to grow, and we'll see what will happen."

Zaha has been in fine form for the Londoners this season, scoring five goals in nine Premier League appearances.

Getting Zaha on a free would be something of a coup, as the forward is valued at £34 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Jude Bellingham, with a deal now potentially more likely after Bayern Munich ruled themselves out of signing the Borussia Dortmund and England star. It's also been reported that they're keeping tabs on Bayern and Germany hotshot Jamal Musiala.

In other transfer news, the Reds are said to be interested in an MLS wonderkid and a striker dubbed 'the next Erling Haaland'.

Meanwhile, in an effort to get his struggling side clicking again, Jurgen Klopp has made quite a radical tactical change: could 4-4-2 be the way forward for Liverpool?