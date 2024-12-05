Liverpool report: Virgil van Dijk replacement identified after Dutchman rejects contract offer

Liverpool could be forced to enter into the transfer market ahead of the 2025/26 season, after Virgil van Dijk rejected their initial contract offer.

Along with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Dutchman is out of contract in the summer of 2025 and is free to start speaking to clubs outside of England in less than a month's time.

Time is running out for Liverpool to tie the 33-year-old down to a new deal, but negotiations don't look any nearer to reaching a conclusion at this stage. As a result, a top centre-back replacement is being lined up at Anfield instead.

Liverpool to replace Virgil van Dijk with Murillo

Van Dijk's contract is set to expire in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are some way off of matching Van Dijk's expectations with their initial contract offer, both in terms of the value of the deal as well as the length of an extension.

The Reds, therefore, have been looking across Europe at alternative options to step into Slot's defence next season, but have already settled on an option closer to home. Gary Lineker revealed on The Rest is Football podcast in November that Liverpool wanted to sign Murillo from Nottingham Forest, having been left particularly impressed with the Brazilian's performances in the Premier League.

Murillo has impressed for Forest (Image credit: Alamy)

Since joining Forest from Corinthians in August 2023, Murillo has stood out at the heart of the defence with his excellent passing range and leadership qualities. Still only 22, Murillo has plenty of years left to develop, too, though he won't come cheap.

While Transfermarkt suggests Murillo is worth around £35m, it's believed that Nottingham Forest will seek at least double that fee if they're to sell their prized asset either in January or next summer. With his contract running until 2028, there's certainly no rush to cash in on the Brazilian.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will face competition for his signature, with European giants such as Barcelona and Real Madrid also reportedly interested in buying him in the near future.

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool attempting to sign Murillo makes complete sense. He's young but proven in the Premier League, while he's also left-footed - a trait that plenty of managers now look for at the elite level as they look to build out from the back with defenders playing on their natural side.