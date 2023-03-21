Liverpool switch focus to "sensational" Wolves midfielder after Jude Bellingham hopes slashed - report

Liverpool will launch a bid to sign Wolves playmaker Matheus Nunes after baulking at Borussia Dortmund's valuation of Jude Bellingham.

That is according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who believe Klopp is unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund's €120 million+ valuation of Bellingham this summer and will turn his attention elsewhere to find better value. The German is desperate to bolster his midfield options after a disappointing campaign so far and had been hoping to add England international Bellingham, 19, to his squad for next season.

It is now believed that Bellingham will go to Manchester City or Real Madrid, clubs with far bigger budgets than the Reds'. Liverpool will instead enquire about the availability of Nunes, who has been described as a "sensational" talent by Anfield insiders.

Nunes has played 24 times in the Premier League for Wolves this season, providing one assist. Klopp is said to be a huge admirer of the 24 year old's workrate and positional discipline - skills he values highly in midfield players.

Klopp's midfield has been criticised for not featuring enough prime players this term – with the majority of Klopp's options either over the age of 30 or younger than 20. Nunes would provide a natural bridge between the two factions and offer both the physical prowess and maturity to help dominate matches.

Nunes is valued at €45m by Transfermarkt, and it is felt a bid in the region of €50m would be enough to get Wolves to the negotiation table.