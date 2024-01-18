Liverpool to reignite interest in long-term target, as Premier League offer emerges: report

Liverpool are rumoured to have reignited their interest in an expensive defender, after reports have emerged of another club's interest.

The Reds have been no strangers to buying a player to stop them going to rivals, having purchased Luis Diaz in the January transfer window of 2022 to prevent Tottenham from securing the star.

With long-term interest in several defenders as Virgil van Dijk gets older, Liverpool could well repeat the trick, too.

Virgil van Dijk is getting older, with a search on for his heir (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

According to Portuguese publication O Jogo, Goncalo Inacio is once again top of the Reds' wishlist this summer, with the 22-year-old defender emerging as one of the hottest defensive talents in Europe, after continuing to impress in Portugal again this season.

The report also states how a move to Premier League rivals Newcastle United failed to come to fruition just last summer, with Sporting refusing to sanction a deal to sell one of their most valued assets. Inacio is said to have been deterred from a move to Tyneside due to other interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Sporting Lisbon are currently top of the Liga Portugal and are chasing down a 20th title with Inacio and fellow hot-shot defender Ousmane Diomande performing well at the heart of their defence.

Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio is a target for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim's side will face Swiss outfit Young Boys in the play-off round of the Europa League next month too and the impressive coach has previously spoken out on Inacio's future in Lisbon.

“If they pay the release clause, he has to go,” says one of the most highly-rated young coaches in European football. “If they don’t, nobody will leave.”

Liverpool have recently seen success in promoting academy star Jarell Quansah to the first-team, with the 20-year-old defender having now made 15 appearances under Klopp's stewardship this campaign – but Inacio, who already boasts five caps at senior level for Selecao, is valued at €40million by Transfermarkt and has suitors across Europe reportedly vying for his services.

